5th-$19,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear
Off 8:58. Good. split foes, got nod
Fractional/Final Time: 23.770, 47.710, 1:11.700, 1:37.240, 00.000, 1:43.530.
Trainer: Jose D'Angelo
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Kitten's Joy-Memories Made
Scratched: Bodie Cody.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Go Poke the Bear
|124
|1
|7
|8-2
|7-2
|7-4½
|4-½
|1-no
|J. Ferrer
|4.90
|Threeohtwocassie
|124
|7
|4
|3-1½
|3-2½
|3-2
|3-1
|2-nk
|R. Bowen
|10.00
|Acker
|124
|2
|8
|6-4
|6-3
|6-½
|6-1
|3-1½
|R. Silvera
|5.40
|Hot to Seek Her
|124
|5
|2
|2-2½
|2-2½
|2-2
|2-½
|4-hd
|J. Torres
|5.10
|Foldover
|124
|8
|3
|1-1½
|1-2½
|1-2
|1-2
|5-¾
|C. Dominguez
|9.70
|Idle Time
|124
|3
|1
|5-2
|5-½
|5-1½
|5-½
|6-nk
|P. Lopez
|1.20
|I Say I Play
|124
|6
|5
|4-hd
|4-1
|4-½
|7-8
|7-11
|D. Haddock
|12.40
|Promise Illgetyou
|124
|4
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8-3
|8-4
|W. Kay
|82.10
|Redneck Cowboy
|117
|9
|6
|7-1
|8-2½
|8-hd
|9
|9
|L. Hernandez
|90.10
|1 (1)
|Go Poke the Bear
|11.80
|6.40
|3.80
|8 (7)
|Threeohtwocassie
|8.40
|4.40
|2 (2)
|Acker
|5.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $199.40. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $91.50; $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $69.90; $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-2-6) paid $131.83; $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-2) paid $137.10;
