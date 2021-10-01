5th-$19,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear

Off 8:58. Good. split foes, got nod

Fractional/Final Time: 23.770, 47.710, 1:11.700, 1:37.240, 00.000, 1:43.530.

Trainer: Jose D'Angelo

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Kitten's Joy-Memories Made

Scratched: Bodie Cody.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Go Poke the Bear124178-27-27-4½4-½1-noJ. Ferrer4.90
Threeohtwocassie124743-1½3-2½3-23-12-nkR. Bowen10.00
Acker124286-46-36-½6-13-1½R. Silvera5.40
Hot to Seek Her124522-2½2-2½2-22-½4-hdJ. Torres5.10
Foldover124831-1½1-2½1-21-25-¾C. Dominguez9.70
Idle Time124315-25-½5-1½5-½6-nkP. Lopez1.20
I Say I Play124654-hd4-14-½7-87-11D. Haddock12.40
Promise Illgetyou124499998-38-4W. Kay82.10
Redneck Cowboy117967-18-2½8-hd99L. Hernandez90.10
1 (1)Go Poke the Bear11.806.403.80
8 (7)Threeohtwocassie8.404.40
2 (2)Acker5.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $199.40. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $91.50; $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $69.90; $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-2-6) paid $131.83; $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-2) paid $137.10;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you