Medable Inc., the leading software provider for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced that the company has been selected to join the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community, a collective of the most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model disruption. Medable Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Michelle Longmire, MD will participate in the “Prioritizing Women’s Health” Workshop and as a panelist for the Forum’s “Turning the Tide on Infectious Diseases and Cancer” session at this year’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
“It is an honor and a privilege to champion the extraordinary, urgent need for clinical trial decentralization at this year’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos,” said Michelle Longmire, MD. “As a mission-driven company dedicated to increasing access and equity in pharmaceutical development, Medable’s mission is inherently global. We look forward to leveraging the platform that the Forum’s Global Innovators Community provides to ensure world leaders, healthcare executives, and – most importantly – patients understand the critical importance of redefining clinical research before the next public health crisis hits.”
The World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community is focused on building, connecting, and engaging the international community of start-ups with cutting-edge software platforms and game-changing business models. Participants within the Community will have the ability to contribute towards one or more of the World Economic Forum’s Platform networks, which focus on a range of topics from COVID-19 action to shaping the future of health and healthcare.
“The World Economic Forum is proud to have Medable join our Global Innovators community,” said Verena Kuhn, Head, Global Innovators Community at the World Economic Forum. “In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the need for health resiliency has never been greater. As a member of the Forum’s Global Innovators Community, Medable will have the opportunity to engage with the planet's foremost public and private-sector leaders – many of whom are focused on improving public health – and to advance its mission to get effective therapies to patients faster.”
Medable’s participation in the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community and Annual Meeting follow several recent announcements around the company’s rapid growth, including its new capital infusion of $304 million in its Series D funding round last October. Earlier this month, Medable was recognized as an honoree in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2022 list, including as a finalist for the award’s “Software” category.
About Medable:Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention, and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data, and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites, and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
About The World Economic Forum:The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.
