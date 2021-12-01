WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021--
As the COVID-19 pandemic consumes the world’s collective focus, patients continue to suffer from a variety of conditions. The 2021 Milken Institute Partnering for Patients Forum, December 6-7, will convene patient groups and industry leaders to discuss advancing desperately needed biomedical innovation and keeping patients at the center of research and development.
Industry leaders will lend their expertise to the forum, including Julie Gerberding, Chief Patient Officer and Executive Vice President, Merck; Peter Marks, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Gary Puckrein, President and CEO, National Minority Quality Forum; Nora Volkow, Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Institutes of Health; John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer, WebMD; and Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Led by FasterCures and the Milken Institute Center for Public Health, all public sessions will be virtual and live-streamed on the Milken Institute website. Media will have full access to public sessions. In-person events are private and will be restricted to invited guests only. To access the live stream, click “Watch Now” under the public session descriptions found on the program.
What: 2021 Milken Institute Partnering for Patients Forum
Who: 70+ speakers and 500+ attendees, including business executives, government officials, philanthropists, patient advocates, digital pioneers, entrepreneurs, media, academics, investors, providers, payers, employers, and scientists.
When: Monday, December 6 - Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Where: Virtual and In-Person | Washington, D.C.
Subject matter experts from FasterCures and the Milken Institute Center for Public Health will be available for interview requests.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005966/en/
CONTACT: Chad Clinton
202-262-1067
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY FDA HEALTH OTHER HEALTH OTHER EDUCATION OTHER SCIENCE UNIVERSITY RESEARCH MANAGED CARE INFECTIOUS DISEASES EDUCATION GENERAL HEALTH HOSPITALS SCIENCE
SOURCE: Milken Institute
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/01/2021 02:00 PM/DISC: 12/01/2021 02:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005966/en