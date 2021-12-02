CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
Benchmark Digital (Benchmark), a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software solutions invites you to a virtual ESG Executive Collaboration Forum on December 8, 2021. The session is the second in a recurring series of virtual forums designed to share best practices among ESG practitioners and equip organizations with practical insights into the evolving ESG regulatory and standards landscape (GRI, SASB, TCFD) and strategies for addressing ESG disclosure and the operational foundations necessary for ESG performance excellence.
FEATURED SPEAKERS:
- R. Mukund, Founder & CEO, Benchmark Digital
- Donavan Hornsby, Corporate Development & Strategy Officer, Benchmark Digital
- Peter Walsh, Director, Europe Subscriber Development, Benchmark Digital
- Harry Etra, CEO & Founder, HXE Partners
- Mary Foley, Expert Services Strategy Director, Enhesa
- Tom Keefe, VP EHS Operations, Global Partners LP
- Allie Wiegel, Senior Project Manager, Antea Group
WHAT:
In this 1-hour session, experts will provide takeaways from COP26, a real-time update on the global ESG regulatory and reporting landscape, and the role of management systems in ESG disclosure and data management, including a case study of Global Partners LP and their climate program. ESG leaders will be able to connect in an open exchange of insights and best practices, find out how their peers are overcoming common challenges, and learn what they can do to strengthen their ESG programs and their company’s results.
WHEN:
- 11:00am - 12:00pm EST
WHERE:
- Media registration for the virtual session is free and can be completed here.
About Benchmark ESG
Benchmark ESG™ (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, our digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join over 1,500,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG™ with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, responsible sourcing, and ESG disclosure reporting and management.
