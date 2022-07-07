WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
Goldman Sachs will bring together more than 2,500 small business owners from across the country at the 2022 10,000 Small Businesses Summit – the largest gathering of its kind in the U.S – from July 19-20.
2022 Summit Details
- Date: Tuesday, July 19th & Wednesday, July 20th
- Time:
- July 19, 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- July 20, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- A detailed program will be available upon RSVP.
- Location:
- Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center (7/19)
- Nationals Park Baseball Stadium (7/20)
- Detailed registration and entrance information will be provided upon RSVP.
- Featured Speakers Day 1: View the full list of speakers and lawmakers attending the Summit here. Featured speakers who may be available for interviews upon request include:
- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway
- Michael Bloomberg, Founder, Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies
- Chris Paul, NBA Player and Olympian, Twelve-Time All-Star and Two-Time Gold Medalist
- Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and Founder, goop
- Emma Grede, Co-Founder and CEO, Good American
- Aman Bhutani, CEO, GoDaddy
- Alli Webb, Founder, Drybar
- Ann Colgin, Founder and Co-CEO, Colgin Cellars
- Rebecca Minkoff, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, REBECCAMINKOFF
- Marcus Samuelsson, Chef, Author, TV Personality, and Restaurateur
- U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD)
- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)
- U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
- U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)
- Mori Taheripour, Faculty, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
- Melissa Bradley, Co-Founder, Ureeka; Managing Partner, 1863 Ventures
- Brian Rudolph, Co-Founder and CEO, Banza
- Jackie Reses, CEO, Post House Capital; Chairwoman, Economic Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; Co-author, Self-Made Boss
- Lauren Weinberg, CMO, Square; Co-author, Self-Made Boss
- Katie Sturino, Founder, MEGABABE
- Richard Bliss, Faculty, Babson College
- Featured Speakers Day 2: Small business owners and members of Congress from 48 states and 4 territories will also be available for interviews on Day 2.
- A list will be provided upon RSVP.
- Media Interviews:
- Available upon request – interviews with speakers listed above may be available in the lead up to, and during the Summit.
- Please detail your interest in interviews in the form above.
About the 2022 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit
The Summit will be held over two days at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and Nationals Park where thousands of small business owners and alumni of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses education program, top entrepreneurs, members of congress, and administration officials will come together to define the future of America’s small business agenda. Following the pandemic and amid historic inflation, supply chain and workforce challenges, the Summit will bring together policymakers to share solutions to accelerate growth and create jobs to power our economic recovery.
Small business owners will also hold over 400 meetings with lawmakers to advocate for policies and legislation affecting them, including access to capital, workforce and competitiveness, childcare and government contracting. They are calling on Congress to do something it hasn’t done in over twenty years: reauthorize the Small Business Administration to meet the needs of today’s small businesses.
DAY 1 OF SUMMIT:
Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center
July 19, 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The first day of the Summit will include interactive programming where small business owners will hear from industry leaders and experts, as well as attend breakout sessions that focus on optimizing business growth, ranging from best practices for effective hiring, to accessing capital, leadership and more. Participants will have the opportunity to network, learn and meet thousands of fellow 10,000 Small Businesses alumni from across the country.
DAY 2 OF SUMMIT:
Nationals Park Baseball Stadium
July 20, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
On day two of the Summit, the 10,000 Small Businesses community will collectively meet with over 400 congressional offices in a single day to advocate for bipartisan solutions to support small businesses across the country on issues such as the reauthorization of the SBA, access to capital, workforce and competitiveness, child care, and government contracting.
About 10,000 Small Businesses
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses launched over a decade ago to provide best-in-class business education along with access to capital and support services. It has reached more than 12,800 small business owners across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. to date. Learn more at www.gs.com/10ksb
About 10,000 Small Businesses Voices
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, which in April marked its two-year anniversary, builds on this initiative and organizes program participants to advocate for policies that matter to them. Learn more at www.gs.com/10ksb-voices
About Goldman Sachs
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.
