Who: Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Netcracker Technology
What: Feinberg will deliver a keynote presentation entitled “The Power and Potential of a Data-Driven Society” during MWC Barcelona
When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 9:30 – 11:00 AM CET
Where: MWC Keynote Stage, Hall 4, Fira Gran Via – Barcelona
