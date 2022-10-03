LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Luca Verre, CEO and co-founder of PROPHESEE, is the featured guest on the 20th episode of the " This is our Mission " podcast. He joins BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships Rob Telson to discuss overcoming roadblocks of computer vision by improving the speed, performance, efficiency and safety through neuromorphic engineering. The podcast will be available Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 3 p.m. PDT on BrainChip's website and across popular podcast platforms.
PROPHESEE has developed a breakthrough event-based approach to machine vision. This new vision category allows for significant reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements to reveal what was invisible to traditional frame-based sensors until now. PROPHESEE'S patented Metavision® sensors and algorithms mimic how the human eye and brain work to dramatically improve efficiency in areas such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, IoT, mobile and AR/VR.
"The successful growth and future development of PROPHESEE's vision system technology will lead to a fundamental shift in the way that we incorporate AI enhancing applications such as automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics, which will directly impact our daily lives," said Telson." I'm excited for listeners to understand how combining PROPHESEE's and BrainChip's neuromorphic platforms creates a unique vertical stack that amplifies the commercial implementation of AI with remarkable inference performance and ultra-low power consumption."
The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.
About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)
BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.
