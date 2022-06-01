SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--
Join Intel experts for panel discussions and talks at this year’s RSA Conference 2022 and BSides SF 2022, taking place in San Francisco and virtually starting June 4.
Intel’s Project Circuit Breaker team will host a happy hour at B Restaurant and Bar (720 Howard St., San Francisco) for BSides SF and RSAC conference attendees from 3 to 5:30 p.m. PDT Saturday, June 4. Join the team for food, drink and conversation with the bug bounty community, including researchers, bug bounty program managers and security professionals. Due to limited capacity, conference badges will be checked at the door.
On Monday, June 6, Intel will host an evening reception with leaders from Intel and ecosystem partners to discuss how the company is addressing some of the toughest security challenges. This event will feature a brief keynote followed by a demo showcase, networking, and food and drinks at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. Space is limited; register to confirm attendance.
Intel will also host an exhibition at RSA Conference in the North Expo at Moscone Center, booth #4200. Head to Intel’s booth on the show floor to learn about some of Intel’s newest security innovations, plus check out live demos and real-world use cases of Intel® Threat Detection Technology (Intel ® TDT) on the Intel vPro ® platform powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™, Intel vPro ® and VMware Workspace ONE, confidential computing with Intel ® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX) and others.
Hear directly from Intel leaders about how the company works with customers and partners to help build the trusted foundation for computing in a data-centric world.
When: June 6-9
Where:Moscone Center, San Francisco, and virtual
Intel RSA Conference 2022 Talks:
Validating the Integrity of Computing Devices
It is essential for organizations to help ensure the integrity and resiliency of supply chains for their IT products. In this session, the NIST NCCoE Supply Chain Assurance Project and industry collaborators, including Tom Dodson, supply chain security architect at Intel, will showcase how organizations can verify that the internal components of their purchased computing devices are genuine and have not been altered during the manufacturing and distribution processes.
When: 9:40-10:30 a.m. PDT Monday, June 6
Where: Moscone West 3001 and virtual
Registration:https://www.rsaconference.com/usa/passes-and-rates
The Security Policy and Standards Landscape is Changing – What Developers Need to Know
Security remains one of the most dynamic areas of standards, policy and the law. With the one-year anniversary of the release of the Biden administration’s May 12 cyber executive order, and the passage of the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act, software assurance, supply chain security and secure development are growing focus areas in the regulatory and standards landscape. A panel of industry, government and policy experts, moderated by Amit Elazari, director of Global Cybersecurity Policy at Intel, will cover the key takeaways and strategic insights for developers on these emerging regulatory topics and what we should expect next.
When: 3:55-4:45 p.m. PDT Tuesday, June 7
Where:DevOps Connect in Moscone South 303 and virtual
Registration:https://www.rsaconference.com/usa/passes-and-rates
All Hands on Deck: A Whole-of-Society Approach for Cybersecurity
The future of cybersecurity demands “all hands on deck.” This panel, featuring Tom Garrison, vice president and general manager of Client Security Strategy and Initiatives at Intel, alongside cybersecurity leaders from Microsoft and the NSA, will discuss the impactful steps taken by Microsoft, NSA and Intel to help build a fearless and resilient world by building strong partnerships. It will focus on strategic security and privacy solutions and tackling the most complex of cyberattacks by taking the right steps and effective joint action.
When: 1:15-2:05 p.m. PDT Wednesday, June 8
Where: Moscone West 3001 and virtual
Registration:https://www.rsaconference.com/usa/passes-and-rates
