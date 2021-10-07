BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
To help educators support the unique learning needs of the one out of 10 Emergent Bilingual learners in U.S. K-12 classrooms today, Lexia ® Learning, a Cambium Learning ® Group company, will present its second annual Emergent Bilingual Week, a five-day series of events consisting of expert speakers, tailored content, webinars, panels, and Q&A sessions. Attendees will explore all aspects of bilingual education, including the advantages for all students, and much more. Industry Icon and Keynote Speaker, Lacey Robinson will share on the “GLEAM of It All,” and what it means to bring one’s whole self to the learning experience.
Monday, October 18
Opening Remarks and “A Teacher Who Believes in You” Panel Discussion
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Maya Goodall, Lexia’s senior director of emergent bilingual curriculum, will deliver opening remarks, introduce the goals and objectives for the week, and give a preview of the sessions for the week.
A panel discussion titled “A Teacher Who Believes in You: The Emergent Bilingual Learning Experience” will immediately follow Maya’s presentation. Panelists will reflect on how Emergent Bilinguals succeed when teachers, parents, administrators, and communities work in harmony.
Tuesday, October 19
Supporting Emergent Bilingual Students in Dynamic Learning Environments
Noon – 1:00 p.m.
Liz Brooke, Lexia’s chief learning officer, will explore the question of how leaders and educators can ensure the success of emergent bilingual students during another unusual academic year. The session will cover the following topics:
- Principles of good instruction
- Meeting the needs of emergent bilinguals
- Creating an inclusive classroom, in-person, hybrid, or virtual
Wednesday, October 20
Defeating the Deficit Model: How to Apply Guiding Principles in the Classroom
Noon – 1:00 p.m.
This webinar will address the continuing need for an asset-based approach for emergent bilingual students. Breanna Guzman, Lexia’s education content specialist for English Language Learner (ELL) will join Maya Goodall in discussing the following:
- Culturally sustaining pedagogy
- Creating guiding principles
- Applying guiding principles in the classroom
- Equity in instruction
Thursday, October 21
Supporting English-Learners This Fall: Focus on Assets, Not Deficits
Noon-1:05 p.m.
As English-language learner-students return to in-person classrooms after the periods of remote schooling last year, experts have a variety of recommendations for supporting these students. That advice includes recognizing potential benefits from students’ increased time immersed in their families’ languages and cultures; conducting holistic assessments that take into account any gains made in home languages; and most importantly, avoiding assumptions on how much or how little progress was made in English-language skills.
This discussion, presented in partnership with EdWeek, explores these and other support strategies for educators working with English-learners this fall. Steven Weiss, a senior researcher at Stanford University, and Barbara Lora, an English language acquisition coach at Brockton Public Schools in Massachusetts will be the presenters.
Friday, October 22
Keynote presentation: “The GLEAM of it all...”
Noon-1:05 p.m.
Lacey Robinson, the president & CEO of UnboundEd, an education nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators to disrupt systemic racism, will be the keynote speaker. One of the topics of her speech will be providing all students with grade-level, engaging, affirming, and meaningful (GLEAM™) instruction to help them realize their infinite possibilities.
Event partners include CABE - California Association for Bilingual Education, Center for Applied Linguistics, EdWeek, Global Seal of Biliteracy, Language magazine, NABE, among others.
All session times are stated in Eastern Daylight Time.
The event is free and open to all educators. Registration is however required. For more information, please visit: https://www.accelevents.com/e/emergent-bilingual-week
