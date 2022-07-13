NEW HAVEN, CT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
Greenspace Health and the Yale Measurement Based Care Collaborative present the second-panel event in a three-part educational series, The "Collect, Share, Act" Model of Measurement Based Care: A Conversation With the Experts at Yale. The purpose of the series is to educate and build awareness about Measurement Based Care (MBC) and the impact it can have on treatment outcomes and the overall quality of behavioral health care. In the first panel, more than 400 people registered to learn more about how MBC can provide the outcome data and insights necessary to innovate and improve mental health services across the US. To register, please visit GreenspaceHealth.com.
This second panel will explore the "Collect, Share, Act" model of Measurement Based Care with a focus on strategies to interpret and use client-reported data in practice to enhance therapeutic alliance and improve clinical outcomes. The panelists will work through a data exercise and discussion, ending off with a review of supporting research. The panel is intended for a broad audience of behavioral health leaders with varying levels of MBC knowledge.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Panelists:
- Sandy Resnick, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine; Editor, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Journal
- Elizabeth Connors, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine
- Amber Wimsatt Childs, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine; Director of Training, YSM Doctoral Internship in Clinical and Community Psychology, Psychiatry
- Jessica Barber, PhD, Assistant Clinical Professor, Yale University School of Medicine
- Jesse Hayman, Chief Growth Officer, Greenspace Health, Moderator
ABOUT GREENSPACE MENTAL HEALTH
Greenspace transforms mental health systems by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Its Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly impact patient results, while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. Its Intake Module facilitates a more effective referral into mental health and addictions services. Greenspace’s Measurement Based Care solution has been implemented across community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about Measurement Based Care (MBC), please visit www.greenspacehealth.com.
ABOUT THE YALE MEASUREMENT BASED COLLABORATIVE
The Yale Measurement Based Care Collaborative is dedicated to the advancement of MBC as an evidence-based care practice through continued research, awareness and education around both its impact and strategies for implementation for systems, clinicians and clients. The Collaborative was formed by a group of psychologists with interests in clinical service delivery, research, program implementation, quality improvement, reducing healthcare disparities, and advancements in mental health care systems that will result in better outcomes for all. For more information, please visit the Yale MBC Collaborative Website.
