Qrypt, a cryptographic quantum security solutions provider
September 30, 2021
At Quantum.Tech, Chief Technology Officer of Qrypt, Denis Mandich, will be guest speaking in a panel for a discussion of the long-term opportunities for enterprises utilizing cryptography & communications. The panel is named “Sensing, Metrology, Imaging, Cryptography & Communications” and will start at 2:15 p.m. EDT. Denis will also be delivering a presentation later in the afternoon on “Quantum Security Across an Adversarial Internet” that begins at 3:25 p.m. EDT. He will discuss ways in which the quantum community can work together to minimize trust in the internet in order to ensure users and their intended audience are the only ones who can decrypt and read any message content.
Denis Mandich, co-founder of Qrypt, has spent over 20 years in the intelligence community working on sensitive technology programs. Not only is he a founding member of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium, but he is also a founding member of the Mid Atlantic Quantum Alliance.
In partnership with his colleagues, Qrypt created the only cryptographic solution capable of securing information indefinitely with mathematical proof as evidence, building a new approach to data security. For more details on Qrypt’s quantum-security solutions, visit qrypt.com.
Founded by Kevin Chalker and Denis Mandich, Qrypt is dedicated to democratizing quantum cryptography to protect and defend our collective privacy from exploitation. With a team of seasoned leaders in engineering, physics, and cryptography, Qrypt built a patented and peer-reviewed quantum cryptography solution and Entropy-as-a-Service for global business. The Qrypt solution is capable of securing information indefinitely, against quantum computers and further advances in science.
