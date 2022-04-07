NEW YORK — Media critic and journalist Eric Boehlert has died following a bike accident in New Jersey. He was 57.
Boehlert was fatally struck Monday night in Montclair, where he lived with his family, about 20 miles northwest of New York City, his wife, Tracy Breslin, confirmed to the Daily News.
Calling him “an amazing husband and a beautiful human being,” Breslin said the accident was “horrific.”
NJ Transit confirmed to The News that a train struck a male cyclist Monday at about 9:40 p.m., but would not confirm the identify of the victim.
Montclair Police did not immediately respond to The News’ request for comment.
Breslin told The News that she hopes he will be remembered for being “a fantastic father,” more than anything.
At the time of his death, Boehlert was running the website Press Run, whose mission was “determined to hold the news outlets accountable with smart, incisive analysis and commentary that calls out bad practices and raises up voices of sanity.”
The site was entirely reader supported.
On his Press Run bio, Boehlert described himself as someone who “has been monitoring right-wing misinformation for years.”
Jon Stewart and Hillary Clinton were among the luminaries who honored Boehlert and his legacy on social media.
“Rest In Peace Eric Boehlert,” tweeted Stewart. “Greatly admired his passion and tenacity.”
Clinton tweeted that she is “devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias. What a loss.”
Boehlert was remembered by broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien as “a fierce and fearless defender of the truth.
“Adored his kids Jane and Ben, his dogs, biking and running and basketball and good friends,” O’Brien continued in a Twitter thread. “Eric was an amazing friend. He fought to rescue journalism and democracy, which need saving.”
