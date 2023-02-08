LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Media Excellence Award, the premier Global awards program that recognizes innovation & leadership announces its 15th Annual Winners.
The MEA’s goal is to provide a platform for companies from early-stage to global brands throughout the mobile ecosystem to be honored for their leadership, innovation, breakthrough technology and continued growth that plays an instrumental role in the evolution of mobile technology & entertainment across the globe.
15th Annual Media Excellence Award Winners:
Humanitarian Award
Motiv, Inc
Industry Star
Carat, Vodafone Turkey / 5G
Best Start Up
xFarm
Best Web3, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond
NFL OnePass
Best Mobile Payment, Bitcoin or Crypto
Digit
Best User Experience
Zilio
Best Mobile Product
Buderflys, Curiosity G2 Wireless Earbuds with Cable System
Best Entertainment Related App
Moonlight Phases
Best Original Content
Disney, Magic Guide for Disney World
Best Connected Daily Lifestyle
Citymapper
Best Live Streaming
Carat, Vodafone Turkey / 5G
Social Media
Slate
Best Utility /Productivity Apps
Adobe for Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
Best Games & eSports
Kabam for Disney Mirrorverse
Best VR/AR
Sketchfab
Best Podcast App
Pocket Casts
“The Media Excellence Award organization congratulates and honors some of the best in mobile technology & entertainment that raise the bar for innovation & leadership. These are companies that have paved the way and set the global stage for the evolution of how we create, consume, help others and share content across all mobile platforms,” stated Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Founder, Media Excellence Award.
For More Information on the Media Excellence Awards:
310.276.2220
ABOUT THE MEA’s:
The MEAs are recognized as one of the most influential award shows for mixed media, entertainment, and technology. Since we began, we've made it our goal to honor the innovation and leadership of these industries regardless of their strata, ranging from start-ups to international brands. Each year, our finalists represent the very best in multi-platform innovation, revolutionary entertainment, and technological breakthroughs happening all around the world. The MEAs do not just honor the companies behind these groundbreaking technologies. They celebrate the leaders of said companies, reminding the pivotal impact these individuals can have on the teams that are working tirelessly to improve and maintain the world we live in today. Be it a studio, brand, content provider, start-up, product, or something else entirely, it truly is an honor year after year to watch these rising stars launch and establish their places on the world stage as they rise to the top of their game. More information can be found at www.mediaxawards.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.