Median Technologies (Euronext Growth - ALMDT) announced today that Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, will provide a company update on July 20, 2023 during two webcasts:
- Webcast held in English: at 4:30 pm CEST / 10:30 am EDT
Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8880201696222661719
- Webcast held in French: at 6:00 pm CEST / 12:00 pm EDT
Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/927842011332779101
Webcast replays will be available on Median’s corporate website after the live sessions.
About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered imaging platform for the development of Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
