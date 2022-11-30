DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
The "Medical Alert Systems Market Research Report by Offering, Technology, System Type, Distribution Channel, Connection Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Alert Systems Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation. Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the Global Medical Alert Systems Market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Increasing Rate of Geriatric Population Throughout the World
- Ease of Operation of the Devices Making It Suitable for Consumers With Different Health Conditions
- Assurance of Early Intervention in Case of Emergencies
Restraints
- Higher Cost of Subscription and Other Hardware Components
Opportunities
- Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning Technologies
- Technological Development of Fall Detection Technology
- Possibilities of Integrating Smart Home Systems With the Device to Ensure Better Operation
Challenges
- Risks of System Failure Due to Connectivity Issues Persistent in 3G/4G Connections
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Medical Alert Systems to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Offering, the market was studied across Hardware and Services. The Hardware is further studied across Battery, Console Unit, Pendant Transmitter, Transmitter, and Wristband Transmitter. The Services is further studied across Subscription Revenue.
- Based on Technology, the market was studied across IP-based Systems, Medical Alert Alarm (Button) System, Two-way Voice Systems, and Unmonitored Medical Alert Systems.
- Based on System Type, the market was studied across Nurse Calling System (NCS), Personal Emergency Response System (PERS), and Smart Belt. The Nurse Calling System (NCS) is further studied across Button-Based Systems, Integrated Communication Systems, Intercom Systems, and Mobile Systems. The Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) is further studied across Home-based/Landline-based System and Mobile PERS. The Mobile PERS is further studied across Cellular Emergency Response System, GPS-based Emergency Response System, and Wireless Emergency Response System.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Hypermarkets, Online Sales, and Pharmacies.
- Based on Connection Type, the market was studied across Wired and Wireless.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Assisted Living Facilities, Home-Based Users, Hospitals & Clinics, Mental Healthcare Centers, Nursing Homes, Retirement Homes, and Senior Living Facilities/Senior Care Centers
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Alert Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Medical Alert Systems Market, by Offering
7. Medical Alert Systems Market, by Technology
8. Medical Alert Systems Market, by System Type
9. Medical Alert Systems Market, by Distribution Channel
10. Medical Alert Systems Market, by Connection Type
11. Medical Alert Systems Market, by Application
12. Americas Medical Alert Systems Market
13. Asia-Pacific Medical Alert Systems Market
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Alert Systems Market
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Company Usability Profiles
17. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ADT
- Alert-1
- Bay Alarm Medical
- Better Alerts
- Blue Linea
- Connected America
- Electronic Caregiver
- Galaxy Medical Alert Systems
- Greatcall
- Guardian Alarm
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Life Alert
- LifeFone
- LifeStation
- Medical Guardian
- MobileHelp
- Nortek Security and Control
- Rescue Alert
- Response Now
- Tango
- Tunstall
- Valued Relationships
- VRI
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqy786
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005881/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL SUPPLIES BIOTECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY MANAGED CARE HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH SENIORS MEDICAL DEVICES TELECOMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/30/2022 11:47 AM/DISC: 11/30/2022 11:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005881/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.