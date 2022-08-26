DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022--
The "Medical Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global medical imaging market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
The report on the global medical imaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The study on medical imaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.
The report on medical imaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical imaging market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical imaging market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the medical imaging market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical imaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global medical imaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Company Profiles
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Carestream
- Toshiba Medical System Inc.
- Ziehm Imaging Inc.
- Aribex Corporation
- Varian Medical Systems
- Mindray Medical International
Report Findings
Drivers
- Increasing awareness of early-stage chronic disease detection and diagnosis will augment the growth of the market.
- Increasing investments and grants by government bodies for the modernization of imaging facilities will fuel the market growth.
Restraints
- Technological limitations associated with stationary/standalone imaging systems hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Opportunities
- The file sharing ecosystem and growing adoption of mobile and portable medical imaging devices will create growth opportunities for the market.
Segment Covered
The global medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of product, and end-user.
The Global Medical Imaging Market by Product
- Radiography (X-ray)
- Ultrasound
- Computed Tomography Scans
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scans
- Nuclear Medicine Scans
The Global Medical Imaging Market by End-User
- Hospital
- Imaging Centers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1z82se
