FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate crossed an historic threshold Thursday in voting to pass a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state.
Senate Bill 47 coasted through that chamber in a 26-11 vote.
The bill, which would legalize the substance with several restrictions, is sponsored by Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris.
The measure had passed in the House in previous years, and it’s widely believed that the support to pass the bill is still there in that chamber. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has called for passage of a similar bill for years.
Chief among the restrictions in Senate Bill 47 is that users are not allowed to smoke the substance. Further, it would not be accessible until 2025.
“Qualifying medical conditions” under the bill include:
— Any type of cancer
— Chronic, severe, intractable, or debilitating pain
— Epilepsy or any other seizure disorder
— Multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, or spasticity
— Chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting syndrome
— Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
“This is one of those issues where you take out the ledger and you list the pros and cons. It’s a long list on both sides, but for me personally the pros outweigh the cons,” West said.
West joined several Senators, those voting yes and no, who commended the longtime advocates for the bill like Eric Crawford, a quadriplegic man who uses medical marijuana, for their persistence.
Sen. Steven Meredith, R-Lietchfield, said the legislation would be worth it if it helped at least one person.
“Will this be abused by someone? It certainly will. But again, if we can benefit just one person, one child, I think it’s worthwhile.”
