DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022--
The "Medical Spa Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical spa market is expected to grow from $12.50 billion in 2021 to $14.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.89%. The medical spa market is expected to reach $23.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.75%.
The main services in medical spa are skin rejuvenation, facial injectable, body shaping, hair removal, and other services. Skin rejuvenation refers to a aesthetic treatment used to restore the skin from dullness, skin damage, and exposure to the sun. The treatment is performed under the supervision of licensed and well-trained staff. The medical spa services are utilized by men and women of adolescent, adult, and geriatric age group.
North America was the largest region in the medical spa market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical spa market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The rise in demand for aesthetic procedures is expected to propel the growth of the medical spa market. The aesthetic procedure refers to procedures that improve the face and body appearance. There has been a growing emphasis on the body and beauty for identity and self-expression. According to The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2021, facial procedures increased by 54 percent and aesthetic body procedures shot up by 63 percent from 2020. Thus, the rise in demand for aesthetic procedures will drive the medical spa market.
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical spa market. Medical spa service providers are moving toward technologically advanced treatments to make the experience for customers more effective.
Some of the new technological innovations in medical spas are radiofrequency body contouring, radiofrequency microneedling, BTL aesthetics emsculpt, hydrafacial or dermal infusion toning, and muscle-sculpting treatment. In January 2022, Renew Medical Aesthetics, a Wisconsin-based provider of medical spa services, launched a new range of lip filler aesthetic treatments in two options mini (half syringe) and full syringe.
Markets Covered:
1) By Service: Skin Rejuvenation; Facial Injectable; Body Shaping; Hair Removal; Other Services
2) By Age: Adolescent; Adult; Geriatric
3) By User: Women; Men
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Medical Spa Market Characteristics
3. Medical Spa Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Medical Spa
5. Medical Spa Market Size And Growth
6. Medical Spa Market Segmentation
7. Medical Spa Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Medical Spa Market
9. China Medical Spa Market
10. India Medical Spa Market
11. Japan Medical Spa Market
12. Australia Medical Spa Market
13. Indonesia Medical Spa Market
14. South Korea Medical Spa Market
15. Western Europe Medical Spa Market
16. UK Medical Spa Market
17. Germany Medical Spa Market
18. France Medical Spa Market
19. Eastern Europe Medical Spa Market
20. Russia Medical Spa Market
21. North America Medical Spa Market
22. USA Medical Spa Market
23. South America Medical Spa Market
24. Brazil Medical Spa Market
25. Middle East Medical Spa Market
26. Africa Medical Spa Market
27. Medical Spa Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medical Spa Market
29. Medical Spa Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Allure MedSpa
- Chic La Vie
- Clinique La Prairie
- Biovital MedSpa LLC
- Canyon Ranch
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yayg4
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005363/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES SOUTH KOREA UNITED KINGDOM GERMANY AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA JAPAN SOUTH AMERICA FRANCE NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC EUROPE CHINA INDONESIA MIDDLE EAST AUSTRALIA INDIA AFRICA RUSSIA BRAZIL
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY FITNESS & NUTRITION OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/05/2022 11:33 AM/DISC: 08/05/2022 11:33 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005363/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.