The "Medical Transportation Market Research Report by Type, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Transportation Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation. Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the Global Medical Transportation Market.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Medical Transportation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Emergency, Incubator Transport, Intensive Care Patient Transport, Medical Transportation, Mental Health Transport, Mobile Treatment Facilities, Non-Emergency, Non-Medical Transportation, and Patient Transport. The Medical Transportation is further studied across Cosmetics, Medical Products, Over the Counter (OTC) Products, and Pharmaceuticals. The Non-Medical Transportation is further studied across Courier Services, Mailroom Services, Medical Repatriation Services, and Vent Covers.
- Based on End-Use Industry, the market was studied across Airport Shuttle, Hospitals, Medical Centers, Nursing Care Facilities, and Private Paying Customers.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Transportation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Potential Demand Attributed to Improve the Healthcare System Infrastructures Worldwide
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled With Elevated Geriatric Population
- Rising Research and Developments in Healthcare Sector With Increasing Demand for Specimen and Testing Samples Transportation
Restraints
- High Cost Associated With the Advanced Medical Transportation Systems
Opportunities
- Emergence of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) for Delivery of Medical Kits and Healthcare Essentials
- Favorable Governmental Investments and Funding to Robust the Medical Transportation Services
Challenges
- Absence of Proper Reimbursement Policies Associated With Medical Transportations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Medical Transportation Market, by Type
7. Medical Transportation Market, by End-Use Industry
8. Americas Medical Transportation Market
9. Asia-Pacific Medical Transportation Market
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Transportation Market
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Usability Profiles
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Acadian Ambulance
- Acc Medlink
- American Medical Response, Inc.
- AMR Medical Transportation
- Elite Medical Transport of Texas LLC
- Express Medical Transporters
- FirstGroup PLC
- London Medical Transportation Systems
- M&S Transportation Pty Ltd.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc.
- MTM, Inc.
- ProHealth Care Inc.
- Xpress Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Inc.
