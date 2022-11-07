NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, will gather hundreds of the best and brightest members of the life sciences industry to explore the latest innovations—from the next generation of clinical data management to scaling decentralized trials through advanced analytics and patient insights.
NEXT New York, November 15-16, will feature interactive experiences along with provocative discussions of the leading issues in clinical trial research. Life sciences’ most innovative thinkers have been invited to “Come Solve Your Impossible” and enable tomorrow’s breakthroughs. A limited number of seats are available. To register please click here.
“NEXT New York will be an experience like no other event in life sciences. We’ve worked to curate a mix of speakers and attendees to generate a unique perspective on solving the most pressing industry challenges,” said Sastry Chilukuri, Medidata co-CEO. “Our leading, unified clinical trial platform is uniquely positioned to help the industry run tomorrow's trials today and accelerate the development of drugs, vaccines, and medical devices, benefiting patients worldwide.”
Following opening remarks from Tarek Sherif, Life Sciences and Healthcare Sector Board Chairman at Dassault Systèmes, Chilukuri, Medidata co-CEO Rama Kondru, and its Patient Cloud CEO Anthony Costello will take the stage for the opening keynote focused on the future of the industry, including the critical elements to consider in building and launching the clinical trials of the future.
The agenda sessions organized by industry tracks includes:
DCT and the Patient Experience
- Become a DCT Master: Understanding the Lifecycle of Decentralized Clinical Trials (pre-event session) – Attendees will learn some of the foundational elements of designing decentralized/hybrid clinical trials, and how these advancements in study design impact patients, sponsors, and sites
- Bristol Myers Squibb, Emerson Clinical Research Institute, Meridian Clinical Research - Two Truths and a Lie: What Do Sites REALLY Think About eConsent?
- Circuit Clinical, Merck, Moderna, ICON, Seagen - The DCT Power Hour
- Medidata - Unveiling the new myMedidata App for eCOA: Designer-powered to Expedite Build Times & Study Start Up
Clinical Operations
- Moderna - Moderna's Success with End-to-End Risk Detection and Quality Oversight
- ACRO (Association of Clinical Research Organizations) - Keeping Up with Quality: Insights on How the Industry is Adopting Risk-Based Quality Management
- Moffitt Cancer Center & PTC Therapeutics - Don't Become a Financial Burden! The Power of Collaboration for Financial Success
- PROMETRIKA - Lost in Translation: How to Get Clinical Operations and Data Management to Speak the Same Language
Medical Device
- Abbott, Conformal Medical - Accelerating Technology Adoption and Patient-centricity in Medical Device Trials
- ICON Medical Imaging - The Future of Medical Imaging: How Artificial Intelligence can Transform the Medical Device Industry
- Stryker - Tomorrow's Trials Today: Digital Innovation in Medical Device
Data Management
- Moderna, Merck, ICON - The Evolution of eSource and the Revolution in Clinical Data Management
- Syneos Health - Solving the EHR to EDC Challenge: A New Perspective, Approach, and Technology
- Seagen - Testing, Testing, 123...456: Experiences with the Rave Coder+ Beta Program
Evidence Generation
- PPD - Integrated Diversity Data to Drive More Representative Trials
- Johnson & Johnson - Is Data Linkage the Next Big Thing in Real World Evidence?
- Parexel, Emerson Clinical Research Institute, Edwards Lifesciences - Diversity by Design: Making Clinical Trials Equitable
- Medidata - Deciding When an External Control Arm is Right for Your Trial
From Ideation to Commercialization
- BIOVIA - Bedside to Bench: Model-based Design and Development for Precision Medicine and Novel Therapeutics
Industry Roundtables
- PPD - Diversity in Clinical Trials
- Blue Spark Technologies - In a Digital World-What’s Your Digital Strategy? The Benefits of Wearable Sensors in Clinical Trials
- International Indirect Tax - Reducing Global Tax Risk Within Clinical Trials: Be in the Know
NEXT New York will be capped off by recognizing the winner of the inaugural Glen de Vries Epic Award, a new honor in memory of Medidata’s co-founder, who tragically passed away in November 2021.
NEXT New York is sponsored by some of the top organizations in life sciences, including: PPD, Syneos Health, eClinical, ICON, Labcorp, TempTraq, Caidya, Circuit Clinical, CTI, Everest Clinical Research, Parexel, and PROMETRIKA.
Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.
