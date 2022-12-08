NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--
Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, has been honored by the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its 2022 Innovation in Regulatory Science Award for Medidata Link. This technology breakthrough, based on Medidata’s Rave EDC (electronic data capture) allows sponsors and regulators to connect and analyze once-disparate data sources to bridge the gap between the clinical trial and real world information sources.
The award ceremony in Washington, D.C. on December 6 will feature an address by Robert M. Califf, M.D., Commissioner of the FDA and acceptance remarks by Medidata co-CEO Sastry Chilukuri.
“The industry has been challenged to understand the full spectrum of a patient’s journey from before the clinical trial starts to long after completion. Medidata Link connects clinical trial data and real world data sources to tell a story from a patient’s historical diagnosis and treatment patterns to the progression of care post-trial,” said Sastry Chilukuri, Medidata co-CEO. “We are honored to have this advancement recognized by the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA.”
Medidata Link’s potential was especially apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the technology was used to monitor the long-term safety of a top pharmaceutical company’s breakthrough investigational therapy. Medidata Link securely ingested personal identifiable information (PII) and leveraged de-identification technology from multiple tokenization vendors to enable long-term patient surveillance post-trial. This allowed the company to circumnavigate the slow turnaround times and high costs of traditional clinical approaches while garnering real-time efficacy analysis of their COVID-19 treatment.
The Reagan-Udall Foundation embodies the FDA’s vision of collaborative innovation to address regulatory science challenges of the 21st century. This also assists in the creation of new, applied scientific knowledge, tools, standards, and approaches the FDA needs to evaluate products more effectively, predictably, and efficiently, and thereby enhance the ability to protect and promote the health of the American public.
Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.
