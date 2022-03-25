PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 25, 2022--
Less than a year later, Medisca is back to pledge another $100,000 in matching donations to the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (APC) Media Campaign Fund, a three-year initiative to secure compounded hormone therapy through media and congressional engagement. Borne in response to a highly disputed study and recommendation report, that if enforced by the FDA, would significantly restrict or eliminate access to compounded hormone therapy – APC’s Media Campaign Fund is part of a larger coalition to preserve and protect patient access to critical medications.
In April 2021, Medisca marked one of the first compounding suppliers to join the cause, announcing up to $100,000 in matching donations. This announcement was followed by a comprehensive marketing campaign in June 2021 where Medisca called on compounding pharmacies across the nation to donate and have their donation matched.
“ We were absolutely over joyed by last year’s results, ” said Panagiota Danopoulos, Senior Vice President of Global Strategy & Innovation at Medisca. “ Together with our community of pharmacies, we raised over $213,000 in just one month, contributing to over 14% of the 1.5 million raised in 2021.” Danopoulos continues, “It was the first time we ever ran a campaign like this and to receive the response like we did, is a reminder of what it means to be part of a community”.
Effective now, through April 15 2022, Medisca is excited to make it happen again, pledging up to another $100,000 in matching donations.
“ The fight continues and we couldn’t do it without the support of Medisca and the compounding community whose voice will be heard,” said APC’s CEO Scott Brunner. “We will protect our industry, we will protect provider options, and we will protect patient access to critical medications”.
To donate today visit: https://members.a4pc.org/donate/media.html
To learn more about securing compounded hormone therapy visit: https://compounding.com/
About MEDISCA®
Medisca is the leader in providing turnkey solutions to the pharmaceutical compounding industry and allied health care professionals worldwide. Committed to being a complete resource for prescribers, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians engaged in personalized medicine, Medisca offers high quality products, industry-leading support, and first-class education through its partner LP3 Network. Founded in 1989, the company has locations in Canada, the United States and Australia, optimizing its service to the international market. For more information about Medisca, please visit www.medisca.com and follow us on Twitter at @ medisca.
About Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding
The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding is the voice for pharmacy compounding, representing compounding pharmacists and technicians in both 503A and 503B settings, as well as prescribers, educators, researchers, and suppliers. Every day, APC members play a critical role in patients’ lives, preparing essential, custom medications for a range of health conditions, including autism, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, pediatrics, women’s health, animal health, and others. For more information about APC, please visit www.a4pc.org
