MEDITECH is excited to be participating in the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) and HLTH’s inaugural healthcare technology event, ViVE on March 6-9, 2022 in Miami, FL. Furthering its relationship with CHIME, MEDITECH welcomes this new platform to exhibit its innovative Expanse EHR to the industry.
The EHR leader will have executives, staff, and clinician experts on hand at booth #712 to share how MEDITECH’s Expanse technology is changing the way they work - through added mobility, personalized workflows, and a connected patient experience. Dr. Octavio J. Diaz, Chief Medical Officer of Steward Health Care System will be among those healthcare leaders presenting on the main stage on March 8 at 9:00 a.m. for the panel discussion, “How Healthy is Your Health System?”
Within our booth you can also see the latest demonstrations on our Expanse physician solutions, our newly-released Expanse Care Compass product for care managers, and our Traverse Interoperability solution.
“Our customers are acting as change agents, as they lead the industry with their innovative use of technology to advance healthcare,” said Helen Waters, Executive Vice President and COO, MEDITECH. “As a CHIME Foundation Partner, we are committed to sharing their strategies and successes, which include several Most Wired recipients and this year’s CHIME Collaboration Award winner, HCA Healthcare.”
The ViVE conference combines CHIME’s leadership with the digital marketplace of HLTH to create a technology event focused on the business of transformation in healthcare. The inaugural conference will feature thought leaders discussing key industry trends and topics, education sessions, and networking opportunities.
“The creative energy between the HLTH and CHIME teams was evident from the beginning. We share a vision for what an event should offer: fresh, invigorating learning and networking opportunities in a purposeful environment. ViVE, the result of this collaboration, will be the catalyst to advance health and care,” said Russ Bransell, President and CEO, CHIME.
CHIME is an executive organization dedicated to serving senior digital health leaders. CHIME has more than 5,000 members in 56 countries and two U.S. territories and partners with over 150 healthcare IT businesses and professional services firms. The organization enables leaders to collaborate, share best practices, and advocate for effective use of information management to improve health and care in their communities.
HLTH is the leading platform to bring together the health ecosystem with events, digital content, and mission-driven initiatives.
Visit here for the latest information about MEDITECH at ViVE.
About MEDITECH
MEDITECH has driven EHR innovation during every stage of the industry's evolution. Today we’re helping healthcare organizations around the world expand their vision of what’s possible with MEDITECH Expanse, a web-based EHR setting new standards for usability, efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. Our software is used by a quarter of all hospitals in the U.S., nearly half of all Canadian hospitals, and healthcare organizations in 23 countries. We help power the best care possible in every setting, from acute centers and ambulatory practices, to home health and hospice, long-term care facilities, patients’ homes and beyond. Expand your possibilities. See why KLAS rates MEDITECH Expanse the #1 EHR in three categories and the #2 Overall Software Suite. Visit ehr.meditech.com, find MEDITECH Podcasts on your favorite podcast app, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
