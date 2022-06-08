TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
Mednow Inc. (“ Mednow '' or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:MNOW), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce the Company will be hosting its quarterly conference call on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 8:30am EST. The conference call will cover its third-quarter 2022 financial results.
During the call, the Mednow team will provide an update on Mednow’s expansion, recent strategic partnerships, milestones, M&A activities, and third-quarter 2022 financial results. Please use one of the two dial-in numbers provided below five minutes before the scheduled start time and specify the Mednow call.
Conference Call details:
Canada/USA Toll-free: 1-800-319-4610
International Toll: 1-604-638-5340
The conference call will be available on our website at: https://investors.mednow.ca/financial-reports/
About Mednow Inc.
Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow.ca provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience, a specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, and doctor consultations.
