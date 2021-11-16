DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2021--
A new survey by MedReps, a career site for medical sales representatives, revealed Teleflex, CONMED and Medtronic as the top three best large employers to work for. Avion and Acella Pharmaceuticals, 23andMe and Precision Medical were voted best small employers.
The 2022 Best Places to Work in Medical Sales report polled over 2,300 MedReps community professionals to identify which medical sales companies are currently the most sought-after in the industry.
The survey results also identified the qualities and values most important to medical sales reps today. Pay and leadership were on par for being the most important consideration in an employer, followed very closely by culture.
“Given the continued challenges medical sales reps faced in 2021, valuing leadership and culture in their place of work isn’t a surprise – and it’s important to recognize employers, like these companies on this list, that are doing much to support their employees,” said CEO Josh Goodwin. “We’re thrilled to highlight deserving employers to our community of medical sales professionals.”
“While COVID has certainly accelerated the creation of employee programs, Teleflex has always been committed to putting people at the center of all we do. It is part of our Core Values and is the heart and soul of our company, and it’s a prime reason our team is able to deliver on our commitments to healthcare professionals facing enormous challenges,” said Teleflex Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Cam Hicks, voted number one for large companies.
Speaking for Avion and Acella Pharmaceuticals, the top-voted small company, “Our leaders work and live through the philosophy of treating others the way they want to be treated,” said Avion Chief Executive Officer, Harold “Art” Deas.
About the Survey
Conducted in September 2021, research included over 2,300 votes from medical sales professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable medical sales companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate the importance of 10 attributes (i.e. pay, benefits, etc.) when thinking of top employers.
