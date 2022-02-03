LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022--
Today, Capture Studios announces Meek Mill, Diplo and Gunna to perform at the Hall of Fame Party - Big Game Weekend Edition combining Los Angeles staple venues Sunset Room and La Mesa into one epic experience on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Executive Producer team of Capture Studios, Fame Hospitality, and Leather & Laces has an impeccable record over the past several years producing some of the Big Game Weekend's most memorable events including, but not limited to: the First & Goal Comedy Bowl, Leather & Laces, and the Sports Illustrated parties in both Atlanta and Miami.
Just hours before the Rams take on the Bengals during the Big Game at SoFi Stadium, Headliner and Hip Hop Superstar Meek Mill, world famous DJ & Grammy award winner Diplo, and current chart topping Hip-Hop artist Gunna will electrify the audience with amazing performances from multiple stages! Zen Freeman will also DJ the event, and emerging rap artist Vince Ash will showcase his talents!
"Los Angeles has a long been the entertainment capital of the world, and since the game hasn't taken place in L.A. for nearly 30 years, we knew we had to celebrate in a big way," said Matthew Gavin, CEO of Capture Studios. "Our Hall of Fame Party brand will be on full display Saturday Night with what we feel is the best overall lineup of the weekend featuring some of the best brand partners and an unparalleled experience. Trust me, this is one you do not want to miss.”
The party will feature activations throughout the venue’s unmatched indoor/outdoor facility, featuring an elite crowd of partygoers including celebrities, musicians, athletes, models and influencers. An enhanced design and production value will provide the backdrop for a top-notch party environment.
The Hall of Fame Party is presented by Animal Concerts and Segi TV featuring our amazing lineup brand Partners which include Grey Goose, Patron, Reign Total body Fuel, Monster Energy, and Ignite.
The event is located at: 1439 N. Ivar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028. For all event information including tickets and VIP Tables, please visit the official event website at: https://www.halloffameparty.com.
Doors will open at 9 p.m. running until 3 a.m. Guests must be 21+ only.
About Capture Studios
Capture Studios are best-in-class production and event specialists. The team provides top notch service to ensure a seamless experience which entertains and excites clients and guests both onsite at Capture's studios and at offsite activations. Capture Studios owns physical premium production facilitates in addition to an experiential marketing and live event production division. Visit Capture Studios at https://www.capturestudios.co.
