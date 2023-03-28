ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 28, 2023--
From celebrity awards season to spring break to summer body fad diets, society continues to place a high value on thinness. Don’t buy into these unrealistic and narrow standards of beauty, says Heather Russo, LMFT, CEDS-S, chief clinical officer at Alsana, an eating disorder recovery community and treatment provider. Embracing the sizes and shapes of all bodies creates healthy self-esteem.
“Unrealistic body standards are constantly presented to us in movies and TV, in social media or our own environments – society’s obsession with thinness is infectious and can lead to disordered eating,” said Russo. “Our culture needs to instead, focus on body acceptance – replacing internalized shame and self-criticism with self-compassion, which lessens the focus on aesthetics.”
Russo offers five tips to help cultivate body acceptance:
- Combat negative self-talk by recognizing where the ideas come from.
- Focus on wellness rather than physical fitness.
- Surround yourself with positive influences – limit negative ones.
- Seek support from the people you trust such as close friends and family members.
- Practice self-compassion and treat your body with the same care you would treat your younger self.
Body acceptance plays an important role in the healing of the whole person during eating disorder treatment and continued recovery.
