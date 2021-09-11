WARNER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is going to hold an informational meeting about rehabilitating a red-listed bridge that carries Route 103 over northbound Interstate 89 in Warner.
The Zoom meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. as part of the regularly scheduled Warner select board meeting.
The purpose of the meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed project and to solicit input to make sure it meets public transportation needs and community goals.
A state red-listed bridge is considered to be in poor condition.