PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary between celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is undergoing a recount.
Philadelphia’s recount is complete, widening Oz’s lead just a hair.
Oz picked up one vote in the recount, going from 10,717 votes in the initial count to 10,718 in the recount.
McCormick lost two votes, going from 7,093 votes in the original count to 7,091 in the recount.
That shifts the margin by a net three votes in Oz’s favor.
Those numbers include undated mail ballots, which city elections officials voted to include in their totals. They separated those numbers out in the results they sent to the state, which will allow state officials to later include or exclude them in certifying the final vote count.
Specifically, in the initial count:
• Oz had 10,717 votes, of which 23 were undated
• McCormick had 7,093 votes, of which 22 were undated
In the recount:
• Oz had 10,718 votes, of which 24 were undated
• McCormick had 7,091 votes, of which 22 were undated
That means Oz’s additional vote in the recount came from an undated mail ballot. The two votes McCormick lost did not come from undated ballots.
Philadelphia began its recount Sunday. While officials originally hoped to finish in one day with all available ballots, things instead went over into Monday. (The very last handful of votes weren’t allowed to be counted until Tuesday evening, when they were counted and then immediately recounted.)
The city commissioners, the office that runs elections, announced the numbers at a meeting Tuesday night.
©2022 The Philadelphia Inquirer, LLC. Visit at inquirer.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
