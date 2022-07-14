melin Launches Adventure Club Parks Collection

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--
Inspired by majestic California adventure spots, melin introduces the Adventure Club Parks Collection designed for the ultimate explorer. melin’s fully packable collection includes eight hats inspired by the beauty of Joshua Tree, Big Sur, Yosemite, and Redwood National Parks. Built to travel with you wherever you go, the hats come with a small custom packable pouch and have a clean design featuring reflective accents and durable, lightweight, quick drying technology. Each purchase of the Adventure Club Parks Collection will support melin’s partnership with the National Park Foundation.
Adventurer and Overland specialist, AJ van de Water aka @Fotornr put the Adventure Club Park Collection to the test as he explored key destinations within three of California’s National Parks. The Hydro collection is fit for rugged adventures and new experiences with durable water-resistant exteriors and antimicrobial sweatbands that fight bacteria while you hike, rock climb, and escape the indoors.
As an ultimate outdoorsman, melin ambassador Dylan Efron can get lost in nature with these hats inspired by some of our country’s greatest treasures. These hats are designed to adventure in all day, clean up, wear out in town, and look respectable.
melin is proud to support the work of the National Park Foundation, the official charity of the Adventure Club Parks Collection, with this limited release to help conserve the parks for years to come. A percentage of proceeds from each hat sold will benefit the National Park Foundation.
The Adventure Club Parks Collection arrives at $79 in eight styles. Designed for the desert explorer are the HYDRO A-Game Crushed Sand and HYDRO Pace Adventure Sand; inspired by the beauty of Joshua Tree. Hit the coastal beauty of California’s central coast with the Big Sur-influenced HYDRO A-Game Crushed Ocean and HYDRO Pace Adventure Ocean styles. Imagine yourself under the giant sequoias of Yosemite with the HYDRO A-Game Crushed Stone and HYDRO Pace Adventure Stone. Built to travel wherever you go, sport the beauty of Redwood National Park with HYDRO A-Game Crushed Juniper and HYDRO Pace Adventure Juniper styles. The Adventure Club Parks Collection features:
- Reflective accents for visibility
- Honeycomb visor for comfortability and lightweight wearing
- Durability and quick drying technology
- Custom pouch for fully packable headwear
