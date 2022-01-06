Melinta Therapeutics President and CEO Christine Ann Miller Elected to Board of Directors of Iveric Bio

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
Melinta Therapeutics, LLC (“Melinta”), a commercial-stage company providing innovative therapies for acute and life-threatening illnesses, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Christine Ann Miller has been elected to the Board of Directors of IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE), effective immediately.
Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is committed to having a positive impact on patients’ lives by delivering high-quality, safe and effective treatments designed to address debilitating retina diseases including all stages of age-related macular degeneration.
“I am thrilled to join the impressive Iveric Bio board and to have the opportunity to work with a highly dedicated executive team at this pivotal time,” said Ms. Miller. “I look forward to contributing my insight and expertise to a Company that is committed to delivering treatments for debilitating retina diseases and having a positive impact on patients’ lives.”
Iveric Bio Chief Executive Officer Glenn P. Sblendorio said, “We are excited to welcome Christine, a highly qualified executive in the life-science industry, to our Board of Directors. Christine’s leadership, commercial and supply chain management experience and commitment to patients will serve us well as we prepare for a potential launch of Zimura® (avacincaptad pegol) in geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. We believe her addition to our Board of Directors is part of our continued commitment to build a strong Board of Directors that can guide the growth of the Company and best represent our shareholders.”
A global pharmaceutical veteran with more than 20 years of experience in life sciences, Ms. Miller has led Melinta and its executive team since joining the firm in August 2020. Prior to her current role, Ms. Miller led the global and U.S. product portfolio for Sandoz, a $10 billion division of Novartis, where she was responsible for transitioning the portfolio toward rapid-growth and higher-margin segments such as complex generics and value-added medicines, while continuing to build the branded generics business. Her achievements at Sandoz included directing more than 50 product launches that generated more than $300 million of new annual revenue, closing numerous business development acquisitions, and building a robust five-year development and acquisition product pipeline.
In addition to her work at Sandoz, Ms. Miller spent more than a decade at Actavis (now Allergan) and its predecessor Watson Pharmaceuticals, where she led the preparation of numerous product launches and held leadership roles in both R&D operations and supply chain management. She began her career as a chemical engineer and procurement analyst at Merck.
Ms. Miller earned her Master in Business Administration and Master in Technology Management degrees at Stevens Institute of Technology, as well as her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
About Melinta Therapeutics
Melinta Therapeutics, LLC provides innovative therapies to people impacted by acute and life-threatening illnesses. Our portfolio currently includes five commercial-stage antibiotics: Baxdela® (delafloxacin), Kimyrsa™ (oritavancin), Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection, Orbactiv® (oritavancin), and Vabomere® (meropenem and vaborbactam). With an unsurpassed commitment to providers and the patients they serve, we work to ensure that all people who need our therapies can receive them. We focus our expanding portfolio on serving patients with an unmet need because that’s how we make the most meaningful impact. At Melinta, we’re visionaries dedicated to innovation while staying grounded in what matters most: patients. Visit our website for more information.
