Melior Discovery, Inc. (Melior) announced today that it has been selected as a top-20 CRO in the most recent edition of Pharma Tech Outlook magazine. This cover story article recognized Melior’s approach towards providing bespoke solutions in the preclinical in vivo pharmacology space and its pioneering achievements in phenotypic screening vis-à-vis its thera TRACE ® platform.
“I am very proud of the acknowledgment provided by the Pharma Tech editors on the strides that we have been making in strengthening Melior’s offering” said Andrew Reaume, Melior’s president and CEO. “We have especially been doubling down on the work culture here, as evidenced by our recognition as a Great Place To Work ® business, and the quality that follows through from that to our clients.”
About Pharma Tech Outlook.
Pharma Tech Outlook is a pharmaceutical industry leading magazine, published monthly, with over 124,000 subscribers including scientists, CEOs, chief scientific officers, heads of departments, clinical research directors, and more. The magazine has been a pioneer in bringing forth real world solutions, news, product trends, solutions and many more to its subscribers. Pharma Tech Outlook has contributors from the most established organizations and institutions who have been presenting their viewpoint using this unique print and digital platform.
About Melior
Melior Discovery and its sister companies, Melior Pharmaceuticals I, Inc. and Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC, are leaders in pharmaceutical drug repositioning using the unique thera TRACE ® platform comprised of multiplexed in vivo disease models. Melior is using these capabilities to build an internal pipeline of development candidates and also partners with pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to apply the thera TRACE ® platform and its in-depth in vivo pharmacology expertise to their development candidates. Melior Discovery and Melior Pharmaceuticals are privately held and located in Exton, PA. For more information, visit www.meliordiscovery.com and www.meliorpharma.com.
