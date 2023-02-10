Mellow Mushroom Bakes Up Hot Offers for Valentine’s Day

Mellow Mushroom, the originator of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizza, has baked up two special offers to make your Valentine’s Day even sweeter. Throughout February, Mellow Mushroom gift card purchasers will earn a $5 bonus for every $25 or more spent in online gift card purchases. The bonus can be applied to Mellow Mushroom purchases between February 1 and April 20, 2023.