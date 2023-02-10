Mellow Mushroom Bakes Up Hot Offers for Valentine’s Day

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023--
Mellow Mushroom, the originator of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizza, has baked up two special offers to make your Valentine’s Day even sweeter. Throughout February, Mellow Mushroom gift card purchasers will earn a $5 bonus for every $25 or more spent in online gift card purchases. The bonus can be applied to Mellow Mushroom purchases between February 1 and April 20, 2023.
And February gets even sweeter! If you order from Mellow Mushroom on Tuesdays throughout the month, your meal delivery is free. Orders placed at order.mellowmushroom.com on February 7, 14, 21, and 28 will receive free delivery at participating Mellow Mushroom restaurants. This way customers can enjoy their Mellow Mushroom favorites with family and friends with the added convenience of delivery.
“February’s cold weather often calls for cozy evenings with family, friends and delicious food,“ says Anne Mejia, VP of Brand Development for Mellow Mushroom. “Mellow Mushroom delivers delicious pizza, munchies and more to make date night, game night and family gatherings easier.”
The cornerstone of the Mellow Mushroom menu are stone-baked pizzas featuring a crust made from five simple ingredients, including water from Appalachian Mountain springs. Other menu highlights are freshly made salads, munchies, handcrafted cocktails, and a wide selection of beers, including many from local breweries. With locations in 20 states, there is a Mellow Mushroom nearby for you to enjoy our handcrafted quality foods.
About Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 20 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers have been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies, and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram, like on Facebook, or follow on TikTok.
Free Delivery Terms and Conditions:
*Offer valid at participating locations only. Delivery powered by DoorDash. Offer valid on February 7, 14, 21, and 28 only. Cannot be combined with other discounts or offers. Offer available via order.mellowmushroom.com. Not applicable for prescheduled orders. Service/technology fees apply.
