Mellow Mushroom Celebrates Christmas in July with a Special Gift Card Offer Benefiting Toys for Tots

Mellow Mushroom is celebrating the spirit of holiday giving with a “Christmas in July” promotion. From July 11th through July 31st, guests who purchase $25 or more Mellow Mushroom gift cards online will receive a $5 bonus and Mellow Mushroom will donate $5 towards the Marine Toys for Tots effort. So even if you have been a little naughty this year, there is still time to do something nice!
Purchasing ‘Christmas in July’ Gift Cards Is Easy!
- Guests can purchase Mellow Mushroom gift cards online July 11 - 31, 2023 and Mellow Mushroom will donate $5 to Toys for Tots
- Guests purchasing a gift card from mellowmushroom.com/giftcards will receive a $5 bonus for purchases of $25 or more
- The bonus offer is valid between July 12 - September 30, 2023 on purchases of $25 or more
“Mellow Mushroom is excited to continue its support for Toys for Tots this summer by donating $5 for every $25 spent on our ‘Christmas in July’ gift cards,” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom. “Mellow Mushroom and Toys for Tots share a commitment to make a difference in the lives of children in local communities across the country.”
Founded in 1947, Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.
“We are very pleased to welcome Mellow Mushroom as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2023 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves. With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children, who otherwise might have been forgotten.”
About Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots, a 75-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness, and hope to less fortunate children. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 10 million less fortunate children in over 830 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 291 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.
Info on Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 19 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram @MellowMushroom, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/MellowMushroom, or follow on Twitter @MellowMushroom.
