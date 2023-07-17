Mellow Mushroom Celebrates Christmas in July with a Special Gift Card Offer Benefiting Toys for Tots

Mellow Mushroom is celebrating the spirit of holiday giving with a “Christmas in July” promotion. From July 11th through July 31st, guests who purchase $25 or more Mellow Mushroom gift cards online will receive a $5 bonus and Mellow Mushroom will donate $5 towards the Marine Toys for Tots effort. So even if you have been a little naughty this year, there is still time to do something nice!