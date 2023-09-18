Melody Bonomo Named the New Market President of AmeriHealth Caritas Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2023--
AmeriHealth Caritas is proud to announce Melody Bonomo as the newly appointed market president for AmeriHealth Caritas Florida. Bonomo will provide the strategic vision and operational expertise essential to help ensure members have access to high quality health care services and supports through the Medicaid managed care plan, which serves seven Florida counties.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918345869/en/
Melody Bonomo named Market President of AmeriHealth Caritas Florida
“Serving in the Florida health care industry for nearly 30 years, Melody has a deep understanding of Florida’s Medicaid population and the crucial role that managed care plays in the long-term outcomes and overall wellbeing for those in the state,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Regional President Kathy Warner. “Through her stewardship and strong strategic vision, I am confident the plan will continue to excel in meeting the evolving needs of our Florida members.”
Prior to her role as market president at AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, Bonomo served as the director of plan operations and administration. In that role, she closely monitored plan performance, and led the implementation of successful cost savings and management initiatives and other innovative programs across the enterprise.
“Over the years, it’s been an honor to be a part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Florida team and witness, first-hand, its positive impact on members’ health and self-sustainability. I look forward to continuing that impact and carrying out our long-standing mission to help people get care, stay well, and build healthy communities,” said Bonomo.
Before joining the Florida plan in 2017, Bonomo served for 20 years as the director of behavioral health provider network management & operations for Aetna/Coventry Health Care/MHNet. She holds a Master of Science in Behavioral Health from Stetson University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Florida State University.
About AmeriHealth Caritas Florida
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida operates as a Medicaid managed care plan through Florida’s Statewide Medicaid Managed Care program, serving enrollees living in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida’s strength lies in its ability to foster collaboration among network providers to facilitate optimal health outcomes for members. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasfl.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918345869/en/
CONTACT: Shannon Reyes
Tel: 1-215-625-1134
sreyes1@amerihealthcaritas.com
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: AmeriHealth Caritas
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/18/2023 01:20 PM/DISC: 09/18/2023 01:21 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918345869/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.