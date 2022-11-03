MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Tigers will retire the No. 55 jersey of standout Lorenzen Wright during a future game at FedExForum.
Wright, who was slain in 2010, ranks 49th on the Tigers' career scoring list with 1,026 points. He was All-Great Midwest first team in 1995 and All-Conference USA first team in 1996.
He led Memphis in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots during his two seasons and averaged 16 points and 10.3 rebounds. He had 31 double-doubles, the seventh-most in school history, as Memphis made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen in 1995.
Wright was taken No. 7 overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He played 13 seasons in the NBA with five different teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.