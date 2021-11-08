LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2021--
mePrism, a start-up focused on helping consumers take control over their data, announced the appointment of tech industry veteran, Jack Cox to join its fast-growing leadership team. Cox brings decades of experience of building and managing technology platforms for consumer facing businesses across the retail, utility, hospitality and banking sectors. Cox will shepherd mePrism’s upcoming consumer app launch aimed at increasing transparency and providing consumers with the ability to own and control their digital identity.
The appointment comes on the heels of several major milestones and appointments for the consumer data start-up. It also recently joined Palantir’s Foundry for Builders Initiative to deliver against its mission to match consumer appetite for the commercial use of their data with commercial outcomes that respect critical privacy and data protection requirements and expectations.
“Working with Jack, we have built out both cloud and mobile apps able to integrate with Google, Facebook, Stripe, Apple and Plaid to give millions of consumers a clear understanding of how, and importantly, for how much, their online data is being bought and sold,” explained mePrism CEO and founder, Thomas Daly.
“This is the first time consumers will be able to see the transactions happening around them and we’re delighted to bring Jack onto the team to spearhead our beta launch.”
Recent research conducted on behalf of mePrism found that nearly nine in 10 (88%) consumers want to be notified when their data is bought and sold, and almost three quarters (72%) said they would be more likely to sell their data to businesses that stopped buying it indirectly.
“Consumers should absolutely be able to control and benefit from their digital footprints. Most consumers are unaware of the value and impact that footprint has on their lives,” Cox commented.
He continued: “mePrism’s mission is incredibly attractive to me - the company’s view of data ownership is unique and will help consumers without subjecting them to further exploitation. I’m enormously looking forward to bringing the wealth of experience I’ve accumulated through working with large corporations to deliver a more equitable digital experience for consumers and businesses alike.”
About mePrism
We are a team dedicated to consumer empowerment, specifically focused on the data economy. We believe it is your property, and that you should be given the tools to take full advantage of data you create everyday from using search engines, online shopping, social media, maps, and more. Our team comes from various backgrounds across academia, financial markets, technology, blockchain, and are all woven together by ethically-driven values of security, privacy, and the betterment of humans in the new economy: the age of data.
For more information, visit www.mePrism.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005271/en/
CONTACT: Becky Honeyman for mePrism
SourceCode Communications
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET
SOURCE: mePrism
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/08/2021 09:19 AM/DISC: 11/08/2021 09:19 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005271/en