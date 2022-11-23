Mercans named as a ‘STAR PERFORMER’ in Everest Group's Multi Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022--
For the second consecutive year, the Everest Group has recognized Mercans as a Star Performer in its Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment. In addition, the global payroll technology leader was placed as a Major Contender for the fourth time in a row, outperforming 17 other global payroll service providers.
In its analysis, the Everest Group highlights Mercans' continued investment in its proprietary global payroll technology, extensive strategic partnerships with leading HCM providers, and the strength of its in-country service capabilities. Moreover, Mercans is recognized as the only MCP provider that offers integrated global payroll, EOR, and SaaS solutions.
Mercans focuses on delivering technology-driven global payroll solutions on its proprietary software across the globe. Its digital payroll capabilities, combined with its in-country services delivery and compliance teams, have uniquely positioned Mercans to be able to deliver fully automated and cost-effective payroll outsourcing and SaaS solutions for companies of all sizes.
Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group said, “Mercans has created a differentiated value proposition in the MCP market through its technology platform, HR Blizz. The platform supports gross-to-net calculations across multiple geographies and can provide broader workforce management capabilities. Clients have valued Mercans for its in-country compliance support, platform’s scalability, and flexible outsourcing model which has helped to strengthen its position as a Major Contender and emerge as a Star Performer in Everest Group's MCP PEAK Matrix® Assessment.’’
About Mercans
Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology and employer of record services. Mercans’ revolutionary global payroll platform HR Blizz enables SMBs & Enterprise businesses to manage payrolls across 160 countries. With 20 years of global payroll expertise, Mercans delivers the full spectrum of HR services through a single, secure global platform.
