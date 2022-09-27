CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), has named Beth Kirk Malecki as Senior Partner and US Central Market CEO. Kirk Malecki will also join Mercer’s US & Canada Leadership Team. She will focus on leading the US Central Market in continued commercial success and deliver inclusive and engaging experiences to Mercer’s colleagues and clients. Based in Chicago, she will report to Pat Tomlinson, President, US & Canada, effective immediately.
“Beth is a proven leader with deep knowledge across the full spectrum of Mercer’s services,” said Tomlinson. “Since joining Mercer, she has been an essential part in helping clients navigate the changing business environment and facilitating sustained long-term performance. I am confident in her ability to build on Mercer's strong foundation in key cities across our Central market.”
Kirk Malecki brings more than 25 years of experience in market leadership roles and client management. In her previous roles at Mercer, Kirk Malecki led Mercer’s Illinois and Wisconsin markets, and was Senior Client Manager. Prior to joining Mercer in 2011, Beth worked for 17 years in client-facing roles with Hewitt Associates, now Aon. She holds a Bachelor of Science in actuarial mathematics from the University of Michigan. Since 2015, Beth has also been an active member in The Chicago Network, and now serves on the board.
“From widespread labor shortages and attracting and retaining top talent, to fostering deeper employee engagement and overall wellbeing, to managing costs in an inflationary environment – our clients are facing tremendous people and business challenges. Regardless of the challenge, Mercer is well-suited to lead our clients through these tumultuous times," said Kirk Malecki.
"A huge part of how we deliver for our clients is through fostering exciting and collaborative careers for our colleagues. I’m thrilled to be a part of an organization that shares my passion for the power of diversity and the importance of an inclusive environment, and I welcome the opportunity to lead Mercer’s Central market team.”
