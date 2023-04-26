NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), announced the appointment of Jennifer Kruse as US Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) Leader.
Kruse will oversee Mercer’s OCIO business and team in the US and will be responsible for implementing strategic initiatives, driving business development, and managing and expanding client relationships. Most recently, Kruse was Head of Clients for US Investment Solutions. She will now join Mercer’s US Wealth leadership team. Based in New York, she will report to Marc Cordover, US Investments and Retirement Leader, effective immediately.
Mercer has been providing OCIO solutions domestically since 2005, now comprising $354 billion in global assets under management. 1
Commenting on the appointment, Cordover said, “Jen will continue our momentum in building a resilient and dynamic investment solutions business through implementing differentiated product offerings, collaborating with leaders and colleagues across the business, and helping to deliver exceptional client experience for Mercer’s US OCIO clients.” He continued, “Jen’s journey from being an investment consultant, to running client services for our OCIO business, to now leading our OCIO business puts us, and more importantly, our clients in a great position to implement innovative thinking in the most effective manner while seeking to meet their performance objectives and expectations. Jen brings a mindset of continuous improvement, which will position us to continue to innovate and lead the market in this space.”
Kruse brings over 15 years of experience in investment and consulting. Before joining Mercer in 2021, Kruse served as an Investment Consultant Director at Willis Towers Watson, where she worked since 2007. Kruse earned her bachelor's degree in economics and philosophy at College of Charleston, South Carolina.
“I am thrilled to be stepping into this role during an exciting time for our business,” said Kruse. “The OCIO team has strong talent with a track record of delivering value for our broad client base, particularly during the volatile markets of the last few years. I am delighted to be part of the future growth building off this incredible foundation.”
About Mercer
Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 85,000 colleagues and annual revenue of over $20 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter.
1 Company information as of March 31, 2023. In providing OCIO services, Mercer typically exercises investment discretion by hiring and overseeing third-party asset managers on behalf of client portfolios. Global OCIO assets data is primarily but not exclusively discretionary mandates. Global AUA is $16.2 trillion, and US AUA is $2.2 trillion, as of December 31, 2022.
