CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2021--
MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest, dedicated transportation management system (TMS) provider, today announced Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Beth Hendriks received a 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine.
The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.
“It is a true honor to accept this award representing the tech industry and the vital role women play in the growth of the supply chain industry,” said Hendriks. “Working to unlock the power of technology every day is exciting, but it is the people I am fortunate to call my colleagues that makes it truly rewarding.”
As CTO, Hendriks leads MercuryGate’s technology infrastructure, driving the product roadmap with a focus on innovation, efficiency and throughput. She is a business architect as well as product and cloud strategist driving technology transformation on a global scale.
“Accelerating transformation at the customers’ enterprise and in the global supply chain requires in-depth knowledge and that is where Beth has and continues to stand out among her industry peers,” said MercuryGate President and CEO Joe Juliano. “Beth’s greatest accomplishment is leading and empowering MercuryGate’s team of IT professionals – women and men - in developing solutions to solve tech problems in new and creative ways.”
Winners for the Women in Supply Chain Award, in its second year, are selected by the editorial staff of Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine.
“This year’s winners are just absolutely amazing in so many ways,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters.”
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners.
About MercuryGate
MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com or on Twitter at @MercuryGate.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005177/en/
CONTACT: Michelle Perkins
KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRUCKING WOMEN FLEET MANAGEMENT MANUFACTURING RAIL MARITIME RETAIL AIR TRANSPORT AUTOMOTIVE SOFTWARE SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT CONSUMER DATA MANAGEMENT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER RETAIL PACKAGING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS
SOURCE: MercuryGate International, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/20/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/20/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005177/en