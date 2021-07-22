PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.5 million.
The Peabody, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.
The holding company for East Boston Savings Bank posted revenue of $58.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50.8 million.
Meridian Bancorp shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.83, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.
