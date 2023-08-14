NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
MERIT, the minimalist beauty brand known for its impossible to mess up makeup and skincare products, brings wearability and maturity back to color cosmetics with the introduction of Solo Shadow — a long-wearing, lightweight, cream-to-powder eyeshadow.
At only two and a half years old, MERIT has driven unprecedented growth – quickly becoming one of the fast-growing beauty brands at Sephora, with 80% of its products having been best sellers in their Clean at Sephora category. A favorite of millennials and Gen X, the brand has sold over 2 million units in 2023 alone.
Eyeshadow sales dropped 42% in 2020 (Nielson), as consumers pivoted to curated routines of skin-focused essentials. But with makeup sales rebounding and renewed interest in the color category, eyeshadow became the most requested product in MERIT’s 2022 consumer surveys. Solo Shadow demonstrates that even the most overwhelming and underutilized product can be transformed into a part of your daily routine — a hallmark of the brand’s innovative approach to product development.
Introducing: Solo Shadow
Solo Shadow is the antidote to the 50-shade palettes of the 2010s. Specifically designed to be flattering on all ages and skin types, the product’s proprietary formula won’t settle into fine lines or irritate sensitive skin. And, unlike more emollient products that tend to shift or smudge throughout the day, Solo Shadow’s unique cream-to-powder texture stays put all day (and night) without being drying or cakey.
Sold individually and designed to be worn independently, Solo Shadow’s eight matte shades include four neutrals, designed to complement your Minimalist complexion shade, and four statement shades, which are all cool-toned and pull from '90s fashion references — a rarity in a market filled with bright, warm colors and glittery formulas.
And like everything MERIT makes, the product’s cream-to-powder formula includes skin-focused ingredients:
- Antioxidant-rich chamomile and calendula extracts that help to soothe the eye area
- Magnolia bark extract that helps to smooth the appearance of skin
- Peptides that help to reduce the appearance of fine lines
- Sunflower seed oil that helps to nourish skin
Rigorously engineered for more than 7 years and over 100 iterations, Solo Shadow was also tested in a consumer study among 31 volunteers over two weeks:
- 100% said Solo Shadow wore for 8 hours or more
- 100% said Solo Shadow did not crease after 8 hours or more
- 100% agreed the product doesn't settle into fine lines
- 97% agreed the product is easy to blend
Solo Shadow can be applied either with your finger or with the new Brush No. 2. Made from soft vegan bristles, Brush No. 2 includes a fluffy end and a tapered end, which allows for more precise application along the lash line.
Solo Shadow is Ophthalmologist tested and approved and safe for sensitive eyes. It retails for $24 USD, $31 CAD, and £26 GBP, and Brush No. 2 retails for $20 USD, $26 CAD, and £22 GBP. Both will be available at meritbeauty.com and on Sephora.com in the US and Canada on August 22, 2023. They will be in-store in all of Sephora’s North America retail locations on August 28, 2023.
This is makeup you can live in.
