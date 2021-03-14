North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy. Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.