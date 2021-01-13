Merrimack (1-1, 1-1) vs. Mount St. Mary's (2-5, 1-2)
Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as Merrimack squares off against Mount St. Mary's. Both squads are coming off of losses this past Friday. Mount St. Mary's lost 67-55 at St. Francis (NY), while Merrimack fell 68-62 at home to Sacred Heart.
BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mount St. Mary's' Damian Chong Qui has averaged 13.6 points and 4.4 assists while Nana Opoku has put up 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Warriors, Jordan Minor has averaged 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while Ziggy Reid has put up 13 points and 7.5 rebounds.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Mount St. Mary's field goals over the last three games. Chong Qui has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 60: Mount St. Mary's is 0-5 this year when it allows 60 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 60.
DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.2 percent of its possessions, which is the third-best rate in the nation. The Mount St. Mary's defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 308th among Division I teams).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com