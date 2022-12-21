NORTH ANDOVER — Marissa Hamilton and Jayme DeCesare both scored 20 points, but Merrimack College women’s basketball dropped a heartbreaker to the University of New Hampshire, 63-60 on Wednesday.
DeCesare was one rebound away from a double-double with nine rebounds. She also knocked down six threes and went a perfect two-for-two from the line. Hamilton hit nine shots from the field, including two shots from deep in the loss.
Former Pinkerton Academy star Brooke Kane had nine points and a team-high eight rebounds for UNH.
The score was tied at 44 heading into the fourth quarter. After watching New Hampshire go up by three, DeCesare answered with a three to tie the game at 47.
The Wildcats went up by six with six minutes to play. A Hamilton three cut it down to three with just over three minutes to play in the game. With 21 seconds left in the game Hamilton hit a three to put Merrimack down two. After two Wildcat free throws, New Hampshire was up four. DeCesare hit her sixth three of the night to put the Warriors down just one. Two free throws by the Wildcats at the end of the game won the game for New Hampshire by three.
Up next, Merrimack gets back to action after the New Year on Jan. 2 against St. Francis Brooklyn. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
