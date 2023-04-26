CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts for poster presentations at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is taking place in Chicago from June 2-6, 2023.
Presentation details are as follows:
- XMT-1660: A phase 1b trial of a B7-H4 targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC) in breast, endometrial, and ovarian cancers
Abstract Number: TPS3154
Presenter: Erika Hamilton, MD, Director, Breast Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology
Session Track & Title: Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Session Date & Time: June 3 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT
- Correlating expression of NaPi2b and FRa in high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC)
Abstract Number: 5545
Presenter: Debra Richardson, MD, Associate Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Section Chief of Gynecologic Oncology, Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
Session Track & Title: Poster Session - Gynecologic Cancer
Session Date & Time: June 5 from 1:15-4:15 p.m. CT
- UP-NEXT (GOG-3049/ENGOT-Ov71-NSGO-CTU): A study of upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), a NaPi2b-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC), in platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer
Abstract Number: TPS5614
Presenter: Debra Richardson, MD, Associate Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Section Chief of Gynecologic Oncology, Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
Session Track & Title: Poster Session – Gynecologic Cancer
Session Date & Time: June 5 from 1:15-4:15 p.m. CT
- UPGRADE-A: Phase 1 expansion trial of the NaPi2b-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi) in combination with carboplatin in patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC)
Abstract Number: TPS5613
Presenter: John Hays, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, The Ohio State University
Session Track & Title: Poster Session – Gynecologic Cancer
Session Date & Time: June 5 from 1:15-4:15 p.m. CT
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registrational trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; UPGRADE-A, a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating UpRi in combination with carboplatin; and UP-NEXT, a Phase 3 clinical trial of UpRi as monotherapy maintenance following treatment with platinum doublets in recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Mersana's pipeline also includes XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4 in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), in addition to other earlier-stage assets. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platforms to advance their ADC pipelines. Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.
Contact:
Jason Fredette
617-498-0020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.