mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection Unveiled New Afternoon Exhibition, “Parasol,” on the Motif of Claude Monet’s “Woman with a Parasol - Madame Monet and Her Son”

mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection has taken various deliberation to enchant your five senses by resonating with Tokyo’s dynamic spirit and vibe. The hotel unveiled a new “Afternoon Exhibition” encompassing the world of Claude Monet’s masterpiece, “Women with a Parasol – Madame Monet and Her Son.”
The Afternoon Exhibition will take place at the Bar & Lounge “Whisk” located on the 16 th floor from Tuesday March 1 st to Thursday June 30 th 2022, limited to only 15 meals on the weekdays.
The new exhibition “Parasol,” will attend you to a refined teatime where you may experience the life of Claude Monet, father of impressionism, active from the late 19 th to early 20 th century. Embrace yourself in the whimsical scenery filled with spring sunlight and a cool breeze as if you are inside the painting, taking a walk alongside Monet, madame Monet, and their son. Just as this special event is named “Afternoon Exhibition,” enjoy obtaining artistic inspiration as if you are having an afternoon stroll at an art gallery.
The Afternoon Exhibition will begin with a time travel through Monet’s life with the 8 variety sweets & savories expressing the significant locations and time. The main piece showcased will be a beautiful rendition of Madame Monet expressed through the French fraisier cake. The field in which she stands upon is designed with pistachio biscuit and edible flowers. White chocolate will be used to carefully depict the silhouette of her veil quietly blowing in the wind with the parasol made of pistachio cookie held in her hand. Pairing with the cake will be a refreshing mocktail illustrating the blue sky spread behind madame. Savor the cloud like cotton candy along with muscat grape and sparkling soda flavor to fill your mouth with early summer freshness.
The Afternoon Exhibition at “Whisk” designs sweets, savories, and mocktails correlating with the concept of the Exhibition “Artist’s Atelier.” Every piece presented at the exhibition is inspired by the artworks of the greatest artists in history such as Dalí, Vermeer, da Vinci, and Monet.
mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection aims to ‘mesmerize’ those seeking originality with its exceptional design and outstanding service, which inspired the hotel’s name.
