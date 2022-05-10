HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT), (FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced first quarter FY 2022 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter. The Company will host a webcast on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:00 AM EDT.

The Q1 2022 financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

In Q1:22, total revenue grew 399%, to $2,974,695, compared to $596,303 in Q1:21. The Q1:22 net loss was $18,434,541, or $0.06 per share on 285,224,469 weighted average shares, compared to a Q1:21 net loss of $44,158,519 (which included a $40 million, non-cash loss on financial instruments), or $0.26 per share on 168,864,762 weighted average shares.

Net cash used in operating activities during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $18,745,199, compared to $2,393,475 in Q1:21. In Q1:22, capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant, and equipment were $1,746,936. As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $30.2 million, including about $0.5 million in restricted cash. The Company has no debt, except for approximately $3.3 million in various interest-free loans from ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency), and common shares outstanding were 296,614,994.

Webcast Details:

Date: May 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM EDT / 5:00 AM PDT

To register, please use the link below:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=10e4bdaa-d8a2-4da2-a6fe-f7176d417a2c

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

As of March 31, 2022As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$29,749,773$46,645,704

Restricted cash

478,897788,768

Short-term investments

-2,875,638

Grants receivable

29,150175,780

Accounts receivable

2,514,4431,665,700

Inventory

366,959265,718

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,843,6633,451,367

Assets held for sale

72,000,00075,500,000

Due from related parties

10,31410,657

Total current assets

108,993,199131,379,332

Intangible assets, net

28,306,27228,971,824

Property, plant and equipment, net

29,977,78427,018,114

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,230,7356,278,547

Goodwill

240,769,981240,376,634

Total assets

$414,277,971$434,024,451

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

9,944,82213,335,470

Current portion of long-term debt

363,654491,278

Current portion of deferred revenues

695,160779,732

Current portion of deferred government assistance

858,942846,612

Preferred stock liability

72,000,00075,500,000

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

782,901663,861

Asset retirement obligations

21,93721,937

Total current liabilities

84,667,41691,638,890

Deferred revenues

660,297637,008

Deferred government assistance

-3,038

Deferred tax liability

329,205324,479

Long-term operating lease liabilities

3,676,2583,706,774

Funding obligation

286,182268,976

Long-term debt

2,920,9312,737,171

Total liabilities

92,540,28999,316,336

Stockholders' equity (deficit)

Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 286,927,265 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022, and $Nil par value; unlimited shares authorized, 284,573,316 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

265,106262,751

Additional paid-in capital

467,692,775463,136,404

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

608,446(296,936)

Accumulated deficit

(146,828,645)(128,394,104)

Total stockholders' equity

321,737,682334,708,115

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$414,277,971$434,024,451

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Three months ended
March 31,
20222021

Revenue

Product sales

168,12722,047

Development revenue

2,806,568574,256

Total Revenue

2,974,695596,303

Cost of goods sold

778,712400

Gross Profit

2,195,983595,903

Operating Expenses

Selling & Marketing

1,035,986396,594

General & Administrative

14,597,9132,592,885

Research & Development

3,971,1391,779,256

Total operating expenses

19,605,0384,768,735

Loss from operations

(17,409,055)(4,172,832)

Other income (expense)

Interest expense, net

(164,434)(450,908)

Gain (Loss) on foreign exchange, net

148,391(166,444)

Loss on financial instruments, net

-(40,004,921)

Other (loss) income, net

(1,009,443)591,907

Total other income (expenses)

(1,025,486)(40,030,366)

Loss before income taxes

(18,434,541)(44,203,198)

Income tax recovery

-44,679

Net loss

(18,434,541)(44,158,519)

Other Comprehensive Income net of tax

Foreign currency translation gain

905,38221,128

Fair value gain on changes of own credit risk

-671,600

Total Other Comprehensive Income

905,382692,728

Comprehensive loss

(17,529,159)(43,465,791)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.06)(0.26)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted

285,224,469168,864,762

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended
March 31, 2022March 31, 2021
$$

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

(18,434,541)(44,158,519)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Non-cash finance income

(12,920)-

Non-cash interest expense

126,714358,562

Non-cash lease expense

240,54873,383

Deferred income tax

-(44,679)

Depreciation and amortization

1,672,969590,201

Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

(140,902)31,339

Loss on financial instruments, net

-40,004,921

Change in deferred revenue

(79,146)565,801

Non-cash government assistance

(3,047)(348,650)

Loss on debt settlement

-19,253

Stock-based compensation

3,995,442426,794

Non-cash consulting expense

196,541-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(6,306,857)88,119

Net cash used in operating activities

(18,745,199)(2,393,475)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of intangible assets

-(128,209)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,746,936)(1,477,329)

Proceeds from short-term investments

2,884,999

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

1,138,063(1,605,538)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from long-term debt

-1,096,262

Repayments of long-term debt

(91,641)(12,098)

Proceeds from government grants

-223,384

Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes

-13,963,386

Proceeds from stock option exercises

197,16748,629

Proceeds from warrants exercises

169,57547,839

Net cash provided by financing activities

275,10115,367,402

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(17,332,035)11,368,389

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

47,434,4721,395,683

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

126,233108,578

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

30,228,67012,872,650

Supplemental cash flow information

Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents

1,772,821127,456

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

146,8221,300,573

Settlement of liabilities in common stock

-52,063,431

Interest paid on debt

-64,528

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with SEC filing date of March 2, 2022, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Media Inquiries

Rob Stone

Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications

Meta Materials Inc.

media@metamaterial.com

Investor Contact

Mark Komonoski

Senior Vice President

Integrous Communications

Phone: 1-877-255-8483

Email: ir@metamaterial.com

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700822/Meta-Materials-Announces-Q1-FY-2022-Results

