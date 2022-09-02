MetaBeat to Release MAMAMOO NFT Special Collection via Cryto.Com NFT

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022--
K-POP music content NFT platform, MetaBeat, will release ‘MAMAMOO NFT Special Collection’ on September 19, 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005016/en/
MAMAMOO NFT Special Collection released with MetaBeat and Crypto.com NFT (photo provided by MetaBeat)
This NFT drop for MAMAMOO, flagship artists of RBW, a strategic partner of MetaBeat, will give eligible NFT owners the chance at unique perks for future NFT releases and unique physical redeemable. To reach a global audience, this drop will happen through Crypto.com NFT, one of the largest NFT platforms in the world.
MetaBeat is celebrating the eighth anniversary of MAMAMOO's debut along with more than 20 million global fans through MAMAMOO NFT Special Collection, whilst aiming to form a closer relationship with future MAMAMOO fans as well. The MAMAMOO NFT Special Collection will be released as 3,500 NFTs in the form of a mystery pack containing eight kinds of NFTs. Each NFT includes unique physical rewards with designs relating to the eight MAMAMOO albums released over the past eight years, as well as solo albums by Moon Byul, Whee In, and Hwa Sa.
To support global fandoms, MetaBeat plans to introduce original K-POP content overseas through various channels.
“The release of MAMAMOO NFT Special Collection through Crypto.com NFT is a clear indicator that MetaBeat’s unique, WEB3-based business model has been recognized in the global market," said MetaBeat CEO, Stephanie Kim. "With Crypto.com's global reach, we are thrilled to have our NFTs featured on the platform. Starting with this mint, we will achieve more than USD 4 million in sales this year and re-invest in the K-POP industry."
In July, MetaBeat announced its entry into the WEB3 market by signing a strategic partnership with nine Korean entertainment companies, including RBW. They also announced their plan to enter the global market.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005016/en/
CONTACT: METABEAT
CHRIS VENEGAS
chris@metabeat.ioFor METABEAT CO., LTD
ROYSCOMMUNICATION
SANG HYUK KIM
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMMERCE MUSIC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES NFT CELEBRITY DIGITAL MARKETING CRYPTOCURRENCY ENTERTAINMENT WEB3 ONLINE CONTENT MARKETING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS COMMUNICATIONS BLOCKCHAIN INTERNET FINANCE
SOURCE: MetaBeat
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/02/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/02/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005016/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.